Hull City have confirmed the signing of Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita from Sporting.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium, with the option for the further 12-months after he turned down a move to Ipswich Town earlier this week.

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Morita will now join up with his new teammates at their pre-season camp in Slovenia, though a small calf injury will keep him out of action for the first week.

The midfielder becomes Hull’s fourth summer signing, joining alongside Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano and Matt Targett.

Morita was a key player during his four seasons at Sporting, making 166 appearances and helping them win two Liga Portugal titles.