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Hull City eye Nice forward Mohamed-Ali Cho in €20m move

Hull City eye Nice forward Mohamed-Ali Cho in €20m move
Hull City eye Nice forward Mohamed-Ali Cho in €20m moveMarco Canoniero / Alamy / Profimedia

Hull City are reportedly interested in OGC Nice forward Mohamed-Ali Cho, with the newly promoted Premier League club considering a significant move for the French attacker.

Cho could reportedly be the subject of a €20 million offer from the Tigers, who have spent just €3.5m in the transfer market so far this summer. 

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The potential deal would represent a major investment as Hull prepare for life back in the top flight.

According to Nice-Matin, Hull are seriously considering a move for the 20-year-old, who joined Nice from Real Sociedad for €10m in January 2024. 

Cho made 37 appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

Born in Stains, he also has previous experience in England, having spent five years in Everton’s academy between 2015 and 2020.

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Football transfersPremier LeagueMohamed-Ali ChoNiceHull City

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