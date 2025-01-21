Hughes on Palace striker Mateta: Physically, technically, he's got everything

Hughes on Palace striker Mateta: Physically, technically, but he's got everything

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes has praised his team's defense and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta after Saturday’s 2-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium.

The Eagles dominated proceedings against West Ham at the weekend and Hughes spoke to the club's website stating how his side deserved the win.

“They (West Ham) have got a few injuries, which obviously is not ideal for them, but that played into our hands, and we could only play the team in front of us.

“I thought we were excellent defensively. I don't know if we conceded a shot on target the whole game, which is really impressive, because they've got such quality individuals going forward. That's credit to our defence as a team.”

Hughes then revealed his admiration for Mateta who has picked up form in recent weeks, helping Palace to win three of their last six Premier League matches.

“It's hard to stop him. Physically, technically, but he's got everything, and you saw that today.

“Like I said, he has got everything: pace, power, hold-up play, technique… his finish for his first goal, I've not seen it back, but from where I was, he hardly any back-lift – (it went) just straight in.

“He's got it all, and it's great to play with him.”

Finally, he spoke on 19-year-old attacking midfielder Romain Esse who is a new addition to the side and could challenge many of the first team for positions in the starting eleven.

“It keeps players on their toes, so players aren't getting comfortable,” Hughes said.

“We've got such a close-knit group – he'll fit in seamlessly. I think he knows a few of the boys anyway, so it's a great club to come into.”