Man City on brink of signing Valladolid defender Bah

Manchester City are closing a deal for Real Valladolid defender Jumah Bah.

Bah only joined Valladolid last summer, but City have seen enough to push through a deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City are set to sign 2006 born CB Juma Bah from Valladolid! Verbal agreement done.

"Understand plan could include loan move to RC Lens being discussed, excellent relationship after Khusanov deal.

"Formal steps to follow… here we go, soon."