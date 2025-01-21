Tribal Football
Most Read
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Chelsea target Arsenal defender as solution for their defensive crisis

Man City on brink of signing Valladolid defender Bah

Paul Vegas
Man City on brink of signing Valladolid defender Bah
Man City on brink of signing Valladolid defender BahAction Plus
Manchester City are closing a deal for Real Valladolid defender Jumah Bah.

Bah only joined Valladolid last summer, but City have seen enough to push through a deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City are set to sign 2006 born CB Juma Bah from Valladolid! Verbal agreement done.

"Understand plan could include loan move to RC Lens being discussed, excellent relationship after Khusanov deal. 

"Formal steps to follow… here we go, soon."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJuma Bah AbdulayManchester CityValladolidLensFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
Man City "exchanging documents today" for Real Valladolid defender Bah
Man City winning race for Valladolid defender Bah
Man City schedule medical for Lens defender Khusanov