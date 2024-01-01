Hughes happy as Palace draw with Nantes

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes was happy after their preseason friendly against Nantes.

The match finished 1-1, with new signing Daichi Kamada scoring for Palace.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hughes told the club's website: “I thought it was a good run out against a good team, a solid team that played a brand of football that we've not probably played against this pre-season, so I think it was good.

“Everyone got a run out as well, which is always good in pre-season, so I think we're ready for next week.

“I'm feeling good. With the midfielders we had, we had Adam (Wharton) away with England, Jefferson (Lerma) away at the Copa America, Checkie (Doucouré) has come back from injury, so we were light in numbers in midfield.

“But we've got such a strong midfield now. Everyone's vying for places, which makes it even stronger, so we're looking forward to it.”