Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow
Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans

Crystal Palace go for Chelsea pair Chukwuemeka and Chalobah

Crystal Palace go for Chelsea pair Chukwuemeka and Chalobah
Crystal Palace go for Chelsea pair Chukwuemeka and Chalobah
Crystal Palace go for Chelsea pair Chukwuemeka and ChalobahAction Plus
Crystal Palace are making a move for Chelsea pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah.

The Sun says Palace are ready to splash out big for the midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And they also hope to take Chalobah on-loan for the season, though Chelsea would prefer a straight £25m cash sale.

Both players are on the transfer list at Chelsea and been encouraged to find themselves a new club.

In Chukwuemeka's case, Chelsea will sell for £20m - and the Eagles are willing to meet such a price.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChalobah TrevohChukwuemeka CarneyChelseaCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
BANNED! Chalobah blocked from using Chelsea training facilities
AC Milan in talks for THREE Chelsea players this summer
Chelsea face swap dilemma for Palace ace Olise