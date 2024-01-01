Crystal Palace go for Chelsea pair Chukwuemeka and Chalobah

Crystal Palace are making a move for Chelsea pair Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah.

The Sun says Palace are ready to splash out big for the midfielder.

And they also hope to take Chalobah on-loan for the season, though Chelsea would prefer a straight £25m cash sale.

Both players are on the transfer list at Chelsea and been encouraged to find themselves a new club.

In Chukwuemeka's case, Chelsea will sell for £20m - and the Eagles are willing to meet such a price.