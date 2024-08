Released Palace midfielder Riedewald in Antwerp talks

Released Crystal Palace midfielder Jairo Riedewald is in talks about a move to Belgium.

Voetbal International says Riedewald is set to move to Royal Antwerp.

In total, the 27-year-old Dutchman managed to play 96 games for Crystal Palace.

Riedewald and Palace agreed to part ways at the end of last season.

He originally joined the Eagles under former manager Frank de Boer in 2017.