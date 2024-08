Fulham make offer for Crystal Palace defender Andersen

Fulham have made an offer for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The bid of £20m was lodged on Saturday.The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "EXCL: Fulham submit offer to sign Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

"£20m bid last night, #CPFC want more towards £40m - talks continue.

"28yo Dane high among multiple centre-back options #FFC considering, including #AVFC’s Diego Carlos."