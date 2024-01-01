Huerzeler: I was with Brighton fans at Palace last season

Brighton manager Fabian Huerzeler has revealed a surprise fact about last season.

The young head coach admitted that he was in the away section for a Premier League game against Crystal Palace last term.

He was at Selhurst Park when the Albion managed to nick a point away from home.

Asked about the Palace-Brighton rivalry, Huerzeler told the BBC Radio Sussex fans forum: “I was there in the game at Crystal Palace.

“I was standing in with you and supporting the Brighton team because I was there as a fan during my holidays in winter.

“I really experienced the rivalry.

“I love these games if everything stays without violence, that is the most important for me, that everything is with respect.

“Of course there will be a big meaning but in the end it is just football and it is just three points and we should take care of each other.”