Tribal Football
Most Read
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd chief Ashworth explains bringing in De Ligt, Mazraoui
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows

Huerzeler: I was with Brighton fans at Palace last season

Huerzeler: I was with Brighton fans at Palace last season
Huerzeler: I was with Brighton fans at Palace last season
Huerzeler: I was with Brighton fans at Palace last seasonAction Plus
Brighton manager Fabian Huerzeler has revealed a surprise fact about last season.

The young head coach admitted that he was in the away section for a Premier League game against Crystal Palace last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was at Selhurst Park when the Albion managed to nick a point away from home.

Asked about the Palace-Brighton rivalry, Huerzeler told the BBC Radio Sussex fans forum: “I was there in the game at Crystal Palace.

“I was standing in with you and supporting the Brighton team because I was there as a fan during my holidays in winter.

“I really experienced the rivalry.

“I love these games if everything stays without violence, that is the most important for me, that everything is with respect.

“Of course there will be a big meaning but in the end it is just football and it is just three points and we should take care of each other.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrightonCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Barcelona seek to sell Fati; four clubs keen
Wharton speaks on first 6 months at Palace and how he has "settled in pretty well"
Brighton midfielder Gilmour agrees Napoli terms