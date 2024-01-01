Shearer slams "rotten, dreadful" Newcastle

Newcastle United's showing at Fulham in the Premier League has earned them criticism from a club legend.

Magpies hero Alan Shearer spoke about the game, which the Magpies lost 3-1 away from home, and referred to the performance as “rotten.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Shearer feels there is political unrest at the club that is harming the team's morale.

Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: "They were rotten for the first half, they were dreadful. I know they’ve had the results, three wins and a draw before (Saturday's) game, but it was a bit of a reality check.

"They hadn’t played well, really all season. They were getting through games and we were saying about their team spirit. That has be a good sign, once they start playing well then things will click.

"They didn’t deserve anything (against Fulham) and were really poor. They changed it up second half and there was a little bit of an improvement, but Fulham were miles better and deserved to beat Newcastle."