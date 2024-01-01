Howe says Newcastle working hard in summer market

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they are working hard to bring fresh players to the club.

The Magpies do have to strengthen if they hope to get back into the top four equation next term.

Howe has signed two backup goalkeepers, Lloyd Kelly, and then Lewis Hall on a permanent deal.

“There’s been a lot made of it (what I said last week), but we’re just working normally as we would do towards the new season. It’s no different,” Howe told reporters at the MKM Stadium.

“I can’t say that my week is any different from a normal pre-season. A lot of hard work on the training pitch, a lot of talks about transfer targets and trying to bring players in. Hopefully we get some movement on that soon.

“We all want players in now but it’s a very slow market, a difficult market. Prices are high. All we can do is do our best to bring players in.”