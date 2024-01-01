Howe says Newcastle won't "pay silly fees for players" as Palace defender out of reach

Howe says Newcastle won't "pay silly fees for players" as Palace defender out of reach

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has stated the club will not be held to ransom.

The Magpies are in the market for a new center half and want to sign Marc Guehi.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England and Crystal Palace star is their prime target, but they have already seen several bids rejected.

Howe told reporters this morning: "We have done (walked away) many times especially early on when there was very much a Newcastle tax. When we would turn up the price would double.

"Many times we would not go down that road where we are overpaying for players. I think it has changed slightly because people have seen our dynamic and we aren't going to pay silly fees for players."

He added: "Everyone is looking for the best players. From our perspective, we've got a very good squad. So to sign players and make the squad better, it's difficult.

"But it's achievable - we can do it. But we don't want to makes a signing and three months down the line think 'it hasn't kicked us on' and you're just adding numbers. The players who can take the team on is what we're looking for.”