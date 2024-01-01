Howe says Newcastle "haven't hit top gear" as Wolves clash approaches

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believes his side has a lot more to offer this season as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Newcastle face a Wolves side who are yet to win so far with Gary O'Neil's men currently sitting third-bottom of the table.

The Magpies have beaten Southampton, drawn against Bournemouth and narrowly beat Tottenham Hotspur with a late Alexander Isak winner. Howe’s side are unbeaten so far but a trip to the Molineux could change that.

Howe says there is still plenty more to come from his side and commented on the work done so far and over the international break.

"We've had some very good results - really pleased with the start we have made in what is a difficult league. Performance-wise, we haven't hit top gear. We are going into a spell where we have difficult games away from home.

"Everyone, as far as we know, has come back and is in good shape. It has been productive for us, with some good training, so I have been pleased. We've given the lads a rest and then started our preparation towards Wolves."

Despite Wolves’ poor start, Howe believes it will still be a tough game for his side as they look to climb up the table.

"(It's been a) very tough start for Wolves. They played very well in their last game against Nottingham Forest.

"(They're) always tough opponents, lot of respect for Gary O’Neil and the job he has done there. He is very tactically astute so we will be prepared for a tough game."