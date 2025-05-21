Arsenal and Chelsea tracking Newcastle ace Anthony Gordon

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old appears to have fallen out of favour with Eddie Howe, starting just five of his last ten games across all competitions for Newcastle.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to iNews, both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in bringing Gordon to London in a deal that could cost £80 million.

In an effort to comply with the Premier League’s PSR, it’s understood Newcastle are willing to part with one high profile player this summer.

It’s understood Howe’s side would prefer to lose the England international over the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.