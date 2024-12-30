Howe on Newcastle ace Isak: I want to try and push him for more

Howe on Newcastle's Isak: I want to try and push him on for more and never stop pushing him

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says he is constantly pushing to improve Alexander Isak.

The Magpies travel to Old Trafford on Monday night to face a Manchester United side who have looked inconsistent under new manager Ruben Amorim so far. Howe will be hopeful of adding another win to their four consecutive victories and says he will not adjust his attack-minded tactics.

"They're very difficult fixtures regardless of when you go but I think, for us, we try and attack the game as we have done in recent weeks.

"We've had really good preparations to our games and the players seem to be enjoying themselves, entering the game with the right frame of mind to play.

"We've got to try and hit that sweet spot again without any distractions. I'm sure the players will be ready for the games."

One attacking asset who has been on fire is Isak who has 11 goals and 4 assists in just 16 Premier League appearances this season.

"My biggest thing with Alex is I'm evaluating his game on a daily basis and I want to try and push him on for more.

"His game is in a good place at the moment but my job is to not sit back and appreciate that. My job is to try and find areas that he can improve, push him towards that and never stop pushing him.

"He has all the ingredients in there but football never stops changing and evolving and he needs to evolve and change with it."