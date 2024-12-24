Titus Bramble exclusive: Special Ipswich; incredible Newcastle; learning from Sir Bobby

While known for his five years with Newcastle United, Titus Bramble admits the most enjoyable time of his career was with hometown club Ipswich Town.

It was at Portman Road where Bramble made a name for himself as an outstanding young centre-half, which eventually led to Sir Bobby Robson signing him for Newcastle.

Bramble later played for the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sunderland, amassing over 300 league appearances.

Known for his physical strength, aerial ability, and an adventurous approach to defending, Bramble’s career often sparked debate among fans and pundits. Since retiring in 2013, he has dedicated himself to coaching and mentoring young players, using his wealth of experience to guide the next generation.

Off the pitch, Bramble has been actively involved in community and charitable projects, showcasing his passion for giving back to the sport and society.

In an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, we spoke to Titus about his career highlights, memorable teammates, and life after football.

Over 15 years as a senior pro, what are your fondest memories?

"I think my best experience was at Ipswich. I was born there, and playing for the team of the city I lived in and supported was fantastic. Ipswich will always be my favorite club. That said, playing for Newcastle under Sir Bobby Robson and in the Champions League was something truly special. So while Ipswich holds a special place in my heart, Newcastle, with its massive fanbase and the experience of the Champions League, was incredible too."

How big was it playing for hometown club, Ipswich?

"For me, it was a dream come true. Every weekend, I felt like I was living out my childhood dream. I was fortunate to play so many games for the club, and it was a fantastic achievement. It meant everything to me."

Tell us a little about having Darren Bent and Marcus Stewart as teammates at Ipswich...

"They were great guys and great strikers. Marcus was clinical, and Darren had pace and power. I’d also add others from that time, like James Scowcroft. During my Ipswich days, I was lucky to play with some fantastic forwards."

How do you look back on your time with Newcastle?

"Playing in the Champions League for Newcastle was amazing, especially in front of those passionate fans. But my time there was inconsistent in terms of performances. There were periods when I played really well and others when I struggled. I was young, and inconsistency is something many young players go through. Still, my overall experience at Newcastle was incredible."

And what about playing for Sir Bobby Robson?

"It was like a dream come true. He was not only an incredible coach but also an amazing person with a big heart. I learned so much from him—both on and off the pitch. The lessons he taught me have been invaluable in my coaching career."

You also shared a dressing room with Alan Shearer and Craig Bellamy...

"Alan’s goal-scoring record speaks for itself. He was a phenomenal striker and a fantastic captain. It was an honor to train and play alongside such a legend.

"Craig was so passionate about football. He lived and breathed the game. It’s no surprise he’s doing so well with Wales. I wish him all the best and hope he continues to succeed because he truly loves the game."

How did you handle having to mark them day-after-day in training?!

"They were all phenomenal strikers with different qualities. It’s impossible to pick one as the toughest. They were world-class players who would still be difficult to mark today."

Can you tell us a little about the Graeme Souness era?

"Souness came in to replace Sir Bobby, so he had a tough job. We had mixed periods under him—some good spells and some where things didn’t go as planned. It was a challenging time for the club."

How do you look back on the decision to leave Newcastle for Wigan Athletic?

"My time at Wigan was fantastic. After Newcastle, where I wasn’t playing consistently, I felt like I was rebuilding my career. At Wigan, I became a regular starter and an important member of the team."

You faced some of the Premier League's greatest strikers. Who were the standouts?

"Thierry Henry was the most difficult. He had everything—pace, strength, skill, and intelligence. He could score with either foot and was strong in the air. Other strikers like Drogba, Rooney, Defoe, and Keane were also incredibly challenging. I was fortunate to play against some of the best in the world."

What about today's Newcastle under Eddie Howe?

"Eddie has done an amazing job. When he arrived, the team was struggling, but he turned things around. They’ve had some inconsistencies this season, partly due to injuries, but I believe Eddie is the right man to keep pushing the team forward."

You must be happy seeing Ipswich back in the Premier League?

"It’s been a tough start, but the performances have been good. Results haven’t always matched their efforts, but I’m confident they’ll fight until the last second to stay up. Coming from League One to the Premier League in back-to-back promotions is a huge achievement."

Tell us a little about the decision to take up coaching:

"I wasn’t sure what to do after retiring—media or coaching—but I chose coaching, and I’ve loved it. At Ipswich, I worked with the U11s to U23s and helped produce some great players. Now, I’m based in Abu Dhabi, working for PASS Abu Dhabi, a fantastic football school with great directors and kids. It’s been a wonderful experience."

And what of England? What did you make of Thomas Tuchel's appointment?

"We have some fantastic players. Gareth Southgate did a great job but fell just short of winning a major trophy. I hope the new manager can get the best out of this group and bring silverware to England."