Howe admits Newcastle keeper situation "not ideal"

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they face some decisions over their goalkeeper stocks this summer.

Odysseas Vlachodimos is set to leave on-loan next season, with Martin Dubravka and John Ruddy potentially both departing this summer.

Nick Pope is set to remain and Howe told ChronicleLive: "We will take a view on that. The goalkeeper situation has been slightly difficult this year.

"We have a high number of goalkeepers which probably wasn't ideal. Those players have handled that situation very, very well. It's not easy. They have been really good professionals, all of them.

"They have created a really good team network and trained really well. They have helped whoever has been playing be at their best for match day. I am full of compliments for them. But let's wait and see."