Tribal Football
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez matches Crespo’s Champions League record for Inter Milan
Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2015
Man Utd chiefs put entire squad - bar four - up for sale
Arsenal's Berta to bid for unwanted PSG star Lee Kang-In in £18M summer move

Howe admits Newcastle keeper situation "not ideal"

Paul Vegas
Howe admits Newcastle keeper situation "not ideal"
Howe admits Newcastle keeper situation "not ideal"Action Plus
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they face some decisions over their goalkeeper stocks this summer.

Odysseas Vlachodimos is set to leave on-loan next season, with Martin Dubravka and John Ruddy potentially both departing this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nick Pope is set to remain and Howe told ChronicleLive: "We will take a view on that. The goalkeeper situation has been slightly difficult this year.

"We have a high number of goalkeepers which probably wasn't ideal. Those players have handled that situation very, very well. It's not easy. They have been really good professionals, all of them.

"They have created a really good team network and trained really well. They have helped whoever has been playing be at their best for match day. I am full of compliments for them. But let's wait and see."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle jump into battle for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah
Inter Miami allow De Bruyne option to expire as Chicago Fire step forward
Guimaraes opens up on Guardiola and how he thinks Howe will be "England manager one day"