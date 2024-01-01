Howe and Mitchell hold Newcastle clear-the-air talks

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell have spoken to each other.

The duo are involved in crisis talks to repair their fractured relationship in the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tensions have risen at St. James’ Park due to their transfer window and comments by Mitchell in recent interviews.

Howe wanted top class players brought in, while Mitchell believes that previous spending tied their hands due to FFP and PSR.

According to The I, the head coach and sporting director have spoken in what was a constructive meeting.

Whether the relationship is entirely repaired is not yet clear, but both are committed to making it work.