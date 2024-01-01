Eales facing battle keeping Newcastle pair Howe, Mitchell happy

Newcastle chief Paul Mitchell's relationship with manager Eddie Howe is being questioned.

The Sun says the pair are at loggerheads over transfer policy.

The club's American chief exec Darren Eales is in the middle of the stoush, with Mitchell considering his future.

Eales wants both men to stay, but tension remains the pair.

Howe's issue is after early meetings with Mitchell there was sense he is being told how the team should play.

Mitchell was named technical director in June.