Howe hails Tonali wonder winner as Newcastle defeat Brentford
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe hailed Sandro Tonali's wonder winner after Wednesday night's 2-1 win against Brentford.
Tonali produced a screamer for Newcastle's winner after Bryan Mbeumo's penalty had canceled out Alexander Isak's opener for the hosts.
"Tonali has a thunderbolt of a strike when he does go for goal," said Newcastle boss Howe.
"I was mightily relieved to see it hit the net. We had to grind out a win.
"This win is massive and keeps us up there and it will do us the world of good."
Tonali also said: "(It was) 70% cross and a 30% shot.
"It was difficult for the goalkeeper and difficult also for me - also a little bit of luck."