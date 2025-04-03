Howe hails Tonali wonder winner as Newcastle defeat Brentford

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe hailed Sandro Tonali's wonder winner after Wednesday night's 2-1 win against Brentford.

Tonali produced a screamer for Newcastle's winner after Bryan Mbeumo's penalty had canceled out Alexander Isak's opener for the hosts.

"Tonali has a thunderbolt of a strike when he does go for goal," said Newcastle boss Howe.

"I was mightily relieved to see it hit the net. We had to grind out a win.

"This win is massive and keeps us up there and it will do us the world of good."

Tonali also said: "(It was) 70% cross and a 30% shot.

"It was difficult for the goalkeeper and difficult also for me - also a little bit of luck."