Slot on the Merseyside derby at Anfield: They will be coming to put up a really good fight

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken ahead in the programme notes ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday night.

After crashing out of the Champions League on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain and then losing 2-1 to Newcastle United in the League Cup final, Liverpool needed the international break more than any other side. Now, Slot’s men are back to face Everton, who were held to a draw in the reverse fixture thanks to James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute volley.

Slot recalled that shocking result and said that despite their lead at the top of the table form can fluctuate for any team no matter their quality.

"I said before the break that it was a big positive that our advantage at the top of the table had increased but at the same time we are all aware that these kind of leads are always likely to fluctuate, particularly in a league which is as competitive as the Premier League.

"Of course, this has been shown by tonight's opponents with Everton being on a really good run and picking up some excellent results since the return of David Moyes. I would like to welcome David, his staff and the players and supporters of Everton to Anfield in the knowledge that they will be coming to put up a really good fight, just as they did at Goodison Park back in February.”

This was Slot’s first Merseyside derby and he stated the importance of the Anfield crowd who he hopes will help his side snatch 3 points from the Toffees who are currently unbeaten under manager David Moyes.

"That was my first experience of the Merseyside derby and it was quite an occasion. I know that the atmosphere that night was added to by the fact that it was the last derby match to be played at Goodison, but I am hoping that the circumstances around this fixture and the possibilities that could be created by a positive result for us will see Anfield at its very best.

"Because we know what Anfield can be like and what a huge difference it can make, it is inevitable that we would want it to be like this all the time. Maybe that is unrealistic, but it should always be our ambition on and off the pitch knowing that the closer we can get to our very top level the better our chances of success.”

If Anfield does bring its usual atmosphere and the Reds have recovered from the international break it looks like a straightforward victory for Slot’s side. However, footballis played on the pitch and Everton’s confidence is higher than ever, which should lead to another very interesting affair.