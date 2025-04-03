Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank: Small margins fell Newcastle's way
Brentford boss Frank: Small margins fell Newcastle's way
Brentford boss Thomas Frank drew positives after their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Sandro Tonali produced a screamer for Newcastle's winner after Bryan Mbeumo's penalty had canceled out Alexander Isak's opener for the hosts.

"I'm very happy with the performance overall," said Frank. "It was a performance that easily could have given us three points again.

"They embraced the atmosphere, they enjoyed playing in it. We were brave, we were aggressive.

"We had Ethan's (Pinnock) header which hit the inside of the post, then  Tonali scores from a cross which is one in a million. I even asked him after and he said it was a cross!

"In these tight games, you need some margins to go your way."

