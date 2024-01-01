Howe gives worrying update on Isak after injury woe

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe stated that they are likely to be without Alexander Isak for some time.

The Swedish forward may be absent for the Magpies until after the international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe also defended the decision to play the striker with a broken toe last week.

“I don’t think that would be the case,” he said about playing through the injury making it worse.

“It was one of those situations where, if he could tolerate the pain, he would be fine. He tolerated the pain for about 80 minutes before he became aware of any feeling back in that toe.

“It was either he’d be out until probably after the international break initially, or he could carry on playing as normal if he could tolerate the feelings and the effects of the injury. He hasn’t been able to do that, so we’re back to the original diagnosis, I think.”