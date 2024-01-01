Howe says Newcastle "want to get through" and "want to win" as Wimbledon clash approaches

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has spoken on his side's desire to make it through to the next round of the EFL Cup as AFC Wimbledon stand in their way.

The Magpies welcome Wimbledon to St. James's Park on Tuesday night in a game where Newcastle are heavy favourites. Howe spoke on his side’s ambition in the tournament and how they want to succeed.

“We set objectives early in our season - in terms of where we want the squad to be. And I think where I want the squad to be is regardless of our opposition, regardless of the competition, the attitude is the same.

“We attack the game; we show we want to win. We should have to deliver all the fundamentals towards that objective. I'm not the type of manager that will sort of prioritise games. Every game is hugely important.

“I don't think you can prioritise games. Of course we want to get through. We want to win and we want to play well.”

Callum Wilson could feature in the game which will see much rotation. Howe spoke on the striker's impact and how happy he is to see him back fit and ready for action.

“I think it’s been a dynamic that we have certainly missed, and I think the players have missed themselves. Almost last year, they were dovetailing, one was fit, one was missing out, and we never sort of got the strength of having both available. The Burnley game sticks in my head towards the back end of last season. We had them both and used them both, and they were excellent together.

“But it’s a dynamic that we need, and I think the players need. Whether that’s for rotation, so they’re both fit and fresh when they play, or whether it’s the competition, because two outstanding players fighting for one role can only benefit the performances.”