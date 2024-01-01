Howe gives update on Newcastle pair Isak, Trippier ahead of Brighton clash

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has discussed Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson who could all be in contention to start against Brighton this weekend.

Swedish forward Isak has been sidelined since the defeat at Fulham, which has forced Anthony Gordon to take the role of striker especially since Wilson has also been out with a back injury.

Howe spoke on the pair and Trippier’s wellbeing in his recent press conference on Friday morning as they look to win their first game since September.

He said, "Alex has trained and trained well - he trained at the start of this week and looked good. He will be in contention for the weekend.

"Callum has also trained, but with Callum we will continue to assess it day-by-day. We need to make sure it is the right time when we re-enter him into the group. When we get him back, we want to get him back for a long time, so it's important we make the right call.

"Kieran has picked up a hamstring problem, probably nothing too serious, but it will keep him out for a few weeks."