Howe delighted as Newcastle hammer Leicester
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was left delighted with their rout of Leicester City on Saturday.

The Toon were superb for their 4-0 win at St James' Park.

Howe said afterwards: "It was a good performance today. The first goal was important. It took a well-worked set play to set the ball rolling, and the second goal was important too so we were able to express ourselves a little bit more.

"We’re disappointed we haven’t been able to show that more this season. Today was one of our better performances."

On Jacob Murphy’s double, continued: "It was great to see him in those positions. He's such a well-liked character. We're really happy with his contribution."

On Bruno Guimaraes’ goal, Howe concluded: “He’ll be pleased. He played slightly further forward today. We’re pleased with how he’s performing."

 

