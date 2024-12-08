Howe apologises to Newcastle away fans after Brentford defeat

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe apologised to traveling fans after their defeat at Brentford.

Howe said the Toon support deserved better after traveling to London during Storm Darragh.

Howe told Chronicle Live: "It is always difficult to face the supporters when you haven’t delivered what you want to give them.

"You want to make them proud and feel elated and you want to give them all the opposite emotions of what they were feeling today. I would like to thank everyone who came today and I’m really sorry for what we had delivered and my pledge is we will always work as hard as we can to put it right."

He also said: "The answers are always internal. They are always within the group. We have to do better. I have to do better.

"It is a collective thing. We have to do the work and have to maintain our focus on improvement. We will do that I have no doubt about that. It is very difficult to control your emotions in this moment. That is what I have to do for myself."