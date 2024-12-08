Newcastle boss Howe: Weather not reason for Brentford defeat

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wasn't seeking excuses after defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

Newcastle lost 4-2 in difficult conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

But Howe said: "I don't know whether the weather...I am not making excuses I am trying to answer your question, because both teams seemed to do better attacking the goal towards the bottom end.

"I don't know if weather played a part in that. Obviously there was a really strong wind today. I don't know if that was coincidence or not. We certainly did not attack as well in the second half as we did in the first.

"We had spells in the game in the second period where we surrounded their box. It wasn't all bad but it was not as strong in the first half."

Howe added: "I think today was a difficult game to come on to. Because of the conditions. Trying to pick up the speed of the game. Naturally you are going to be slightly cold. I thought Anthony was bright when he came on.

"No issues with his performances. Midfield was an area where we were not as strong in the second half. I thought we had tired bodies and I could not change anybody. The Liverpool game took a lot out of our players.

"I would have probably liked to rotated a little bit more. Due to loads of different reasons I wasn't able to do that due to the fitness of some of the players on the bench they are still not up to the condition needed to play in a Premier League game."

Howe then concluded: "The last four games we have not been good enough."