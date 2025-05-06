Guimaraes opens up on Guardiola and how he thinks Howe will be "England manager one day"

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has revealed his conversation with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and praised Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Newcastle are hoping for a strong finish to their Premier League campaign and are pushing to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League with a top-five finish which is within reach at the moment. Guimaraes has played a pivotal role during the campaign after being awarded the captain's armband this season as he continues to prove himself as one of Europe’s elite midfielders.

Due to his impressive form, the Brazilian was being linked with a move to Manchester City under Guardiola but has now confirmed that he wants to stay on Tyneside where he is adored by local fans who look up to him.

“I’m very much at home and living a dream,” he said. “For me to leave, it must be something great for the club, not for me.

“I don’t worry about it – I trust the club and my agents. I’m so happy here and I want to stay.

“Their (the fans) affection towards us is unbelievable. I’m not going to lie: as a Brazilian, Newcastle is a freezing city – we barely see the sun – but it’s rewarding to be a hero of such lovely people. I cannot wait for my kids to be able to fully understand what their dad means to this community.

“The passion for the club is unreal. Compared to what I was used to in Brazil, it’s a different type of love... it’s hard to explain.”

The midfielder also stated that he has had a conversation with Guardiola who praised his ability which sparked rumours that he may make the move to Manchester in the coming years.

“I’ve spoken with him, but nothing about a potential move," Guimaraes told Four Four Two. “He has said some nice things about my game, and I am very humbled by that because he is the best coach I’ve ever seen – I admire how he has impacted football.”

The 27-year-old also had praise for Howe who brought him to the club from Lyon in 2021 and has since transformed the Newcastle side into a European threat over the past few years as they dip into top competitions such as the Champions League.

“It’s tough to describe what a fabulous human being he is: you’d have to work with him on a daily basis to get the full picture of what I’m talking about,” the Brazilian added.

“I have no doubt that we beat Liverpool because of him. He was like, ‘We’re not dropping our lines; we’ll keep pressing high, man to man.’ Liverpool weren’t expecting that at all.”

“He is by far the best European coach I’ve had. No doubt he’ll be England manager one day.

“As a person, he’s a sensation – a true legend. He’s gifted with strong man-management skills. He knows exactly the best way to talk to you in private, in the dressing room and in the press. He still has a long and promising career ahead of him.”