How the Saudi Pro League is improving as Ollie Watkins ponder Al-Hilal move

For some while now, the Saudi Pro League has been somewhat dismissed as a league where players at the end of their careers or journeyman professionals go for a big payday.

Though the vast financial rewards on offer can't be ignored, the standard of football hasn't been on par with the top European leagues.

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However, the landscape might well be changing.

With the likes of Tijjani Reijnders on the verge of making a move from Man City to Al-Qadsiah at 28 years of age, Francisco Trincao having left Sporting to join Al-Ahli at 26, Crysencio Summerville joining Al-Hilal from West Ham at 24, Jan-Carlo Simic joining Al-Ettifaq at 21, Samu Costa joining Al-Nassr at 25, and plenty more young players turning to the Middle East to make their fortune, the trickle of top talent is turning into a surge.

What that means in practice is that the SPL can no longer be ignored or passed off as inferior, if players in their prime are willing to trade a position in the top European teams for their Saudi equivalent.

England international Ollie Watkins could well be the next to make the move if recent reports are accurate, too.

Watkins has agreed terms with Al-Hilal

Though the striker is now 30 years of age, that's still not old by any means, and Watkins could surely do a job at any number of other Premier League clubs, or elsewhere on the continent.

He is believed to have agreed terms with Al-Hilal, however, and it would appear that all that remains for a deal to conclude successfully is for Aston Villa to get market value for a player that clearly sees his future in Saudi.

It's understood the club have turned to Watkins after not being able to prise Harry Kane from Bayern Munich or Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray.

What's interesting is that Kane's representatives are reported to have held talks and haven't ruled out a move in the future.

More than just money?

Players can't be blamed for going after the money at a certain stage of their careers, but those that are moving to Saudi either in their prime, approaching it or not long after it seem to be saying to the world that this isn't just about the gold rush any longer.

The emergence of the league as a real force is starting to gain some sort of traction, and that has to be a worry for the likes of UEFA et al, who risk losing quality exponents from teams in leagues under their umbrella to one that they've long appeared disdainful towards.

If Unai Emery gives his approval to the Watkins deal, it'll be the third big sale that Villa have made to the Saudi Pro League, with both Moussa Diaby and Jhon Duran making the switch previously.

The former Brentford striker is still under contract until June 2028, and on that basis, Al-Hilal will need to make a reasonably significant offer to bring Villa to the table.

Depending on just how sizeable any fee agreed is, it may allow Emery to strengthen in the final days of the transfer window, if he accepts that Watkins' head is already elsewhere.

Great attacking numbers

Career stats Flashscore

From Al-Hilal's perspective, what would they be getting in an attacking sense if they did land the Torquay-born front man?

In the last three seasons, a goals output of 78 goals in 200 games is certainly a standout statistic, with 38 assists provided to boot.

Watkins has also hit the woodwork on a further 14 occasions, made 51 fast breaks, and kept his shot accuracy well above 50% in all but the 2024/25 FA Cup run.

His movement and work-rate are second to none, and whilst he might have to limit his running in the Saudi heat in order to conserve energy, his in-game intelligence would ensure that he's more than capable of doing so.

Ollie Watkins' radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

It's also worth pointing out his passing range, as it has remained solidly in the 70% range during his time at Villa, only once dropping ever so slightly below that at 69.87%.

For a striker, that's a fine return, and would evidence that Watkins can offer more than just goals.

With the transfer window coming to a close in a fortnight or so, a timely conclusion to this pursuit will be advantageous for all parties, and would give the Saudi league even more to crow about.