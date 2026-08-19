Arsenal edge closer to signing Ezri Konsa as talks open after Arteta forgets about Quansah

Arsenal are seeking to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as they add reinforcements at the back.

With star defender William Saliba set for a prolonged period on the sidelines and Jurrien Timber dealing with a groin injury, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been on the hunt for a fresh face in defense.

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Links had been made between the Gunners and former Liverpool center back Jarrel Quansah, but such reports have no died down as Arsenal step up their interest in Konsa.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are deep in talks with Villa for Konsa who has racked up 286 appearances in all competitions for the side, helping the club win the Europa League last season.

“Arsenal confident on agreeing a fee to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

“Club-to-club talks now advanced. Big gulf in valuation earlier this summer as Villa asked for £60m+ and Arsenal bid £30m, but parties expected to reach an agreement.

“Konsa always the top target despite interest in Jarell Quansah and Jacobo Ramon, plus John Stones prior to his Inter move.”

Konsa has two years remaining on his contract, having signed a five-year deal in September 2023. This means Villa are in a strong position to negotiate over the coming weeks as the summer window comes to a close.

The England international won more duels on the ground than any other Premier League player last season and as Arsenal prepare to face newly promoted Coventry City on Friday night, fans will be eager to see if the club can push a deal over the line.