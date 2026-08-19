Arsenal reach £51M+ deal for Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa as Arteta gets Saliba replacement

Arsenal have come to an agreement with Aston Villa over defender Ezri Konsa.

Konsa was revealed to Arsenal's first-choice defensive target this week, despite the Gunners chasing former Liverpool defender Jarrel Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen over the past month.

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With William Saliba recovering from a back problem and Jurrien Timber also sidelined with a long-term groin problem, Arsenal in need of a fresh face at the back who can plug the gap.

Konsa, who joined the Villans in July 2019, has made 286 appearances over the past seven seasons. He looks to be that fresh face as transfer expert David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday afternoon that a fee had been agreed between the two sides.

“Arsenal reach agreement with Aston Villa to sign Ezri Konsa. Deal for 28yo defender worth £51m + add-ons. England international said goodbyes to #AVFC team-mates & staff today. Set to take #AFC medical Thursday.”

The England international has two years remaining on his Villa contract, having signed a five-year deal in September 2023.

This handed Villa an advantage in discussions as they could demand a higher fee for the defender just days before the Premier League campaign kicks off.

Konsa’s move to North London looks certain ahead of Arsenal first Premier League clash against newly promoted Coventry City on Friday night.

However, the Villa defender is unlikely to feature in the clash as he must be registered by Thursday’s 12pm BST deadline. Even if he were registered, manager Mikel Arteta almost certainly won’t throw him in the deep end.