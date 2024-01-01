Holland pair Ake and Gakpo: England also not playing well

Holland pair Nathan Ake and Cody Gakpo recognise they face England not at peak form.

Both teams meet in the Euros semifinal after a run of scratchy performances.

Manchester City defender Ake said: "I’m looking forward to it. There’s a lot of players I know from the Premier League.

"We know their individual qualities and it’s a semi-final so it will be tough. We’re building momentum.

"We came through tough stages at the start of the tournament and now we’ve got through another test so I think we’re ready for it.

"Underdog or not - it doesn’t matter. We focus on ourselves. We know what we need to do. We are very close now."

Liverpool forward Gakpo, joint-top scorer in the tournament, also said: "England won so that’s a good sign - like us! In the end, it’s the most important thing.

"You can play good football but still go out. Obviously I think everyone knows each country can play a little bit better but if you win, that's all that matters."