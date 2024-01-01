Holland star Gakpo grateful to Liverpool for setting up Euros form

Tribal Football
Netherlands star Cody Gakpo has thanked the players and staff at Liverpool this summer.

The attacker was speaking after scoring in a 3-0 win over Romania in the Euro 2024 Round of 16.

Gakpo helped his nation to a quarter final berth, where they will take on Turkey.

"Those moments are normal for a player, it's not always going very well and going the way you like,” Gakpo admitted at a press conference regarding his challenges at club level this season.

"Sometimes you have a spell (where) things don't go your way but, to be honest, I have a great team at Liverpool, great people that always are there for me and for everybody when you have those moments. They kept believing in me, kept helping me with everything.

"I think the last, I don't know how many, games of the season at the club I played also good games. I just took that with me and kept working very hard. I'm very happy that I can be of value for the team."

