Van Dijk tells Liverpool fans: Let's enjoy this season

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says the players are enjoying being top of the table.

The Reds broke up for international week leading the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Van Dijk said at a Holland media conference: "We want to get better, we want to challenge and we want to compete until the last round - and win and be successful.

"That's what we focus on - not what other people expect. We have many points now, but we want to take many more. We know how tough the schedule will be after the national team break, but why not enjoy it?

"I'm really looking forward to it and hope everyone in Liverpool does the same."