Holding excluded from Palace's team photo for this season

Holding excluded from Arsenal's team photo for this season
Former Arsenal defender Rob Holding has received yet another insult from his current club.

The Crystal Palace star has been told by manager Oliver Glasner that he is not in his plans.

Glasner wanted Holding to find a new team in the summer and will not play him.

Per The Sun, he has now been excluded from the club’s team photo for the season.

Holding, who did play in the Premier League on countless occasions with the Gunners, now faces the wilderness for a few months.

He will then have to find a suitable team in January where he can play regularly.

