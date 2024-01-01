Palace boss Glasner offers update on frozen out Holding

Former Arsenal star Rob Holding's journey has taken a challenging turn over the past few weeks.

The defender has not enjoyed the best of time after his transfer from Arsenal to Crystal Palace just over a year ago.

The move, which cost Crystal Palace £4 million, promised him more game time.

But Holding has found limited chances to showcase his talent, with only one competitive appearance to date.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said recently: “Rob (Holding) is training individually at the moment.

“We will talk together. He knows the reason, but it is something that stays between me and Rob. Nothing public.”