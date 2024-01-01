Tribal Football
Palace boss Glasner offers update on frozen out Holding

Palace boss Glasner offers update on frozen out Holding
Palace boss Glasner offers update on frozen out HoldingAction Plus
Former Arsenal star Rob Holding's journey has taken a challenging turn over the past few weeks.

The defender has not enjoyed the best of time after his transfer from Arsenal to Crystal Palace just over a year ago. 

The move, which cost Crystal Palace £4 million, promised him more game time.

But Holding has found limited chances to showcase his talent, with only one competitive appearance to date.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said recently: “Rob (Holding) is training individually at the moment. 

“We will talk together. He knows the reason, but it is something that stays between me and Rob. Nothing public.”

