Hojlund: Man Utd goal very important for me

Rasmus Hojlund was left pleased to break his goals drought in Manchester United's win at Leicester City.

Hojlund opened the scoring as United won 3-0 at the King Power stadium on Sunday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dane said afterwards, "I had a good amount of time. I get the touch and I thought I could keep going with the ball. It's a good strike with my right foot.

"Obviously I've been waiting for a long time so it would have been very annoying if it was ruled out.

"It's very important for me (scoring) but also for everyone. Us strikers have to get the goals. I've been working a lot on my game, also with my head as well. I think I've been improving slowly and you can see that with the goal. But I want to keep improving.

"It's very important and I know the pressure and everything that comes with being a Man Utd player. It's normal to get criticised. I'm just trying to improve all the time and want to keep getting better and better, I'm still a very young player. I just need to keep working on my game."