Bruno Fernandes joins Beckham, Giggs and Rooney in hallowed Man United ranks

Bruno Fernandes has become the sixth Manchester United to player to reach 50 assists in the Premier League.

The Portugal international contributed a goal and two assists as the Red Devils overpowered Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the process, he joined the respected ranks that had five Manchester United greats.

Others to have achieved at least 50 English elite division assists include Ryan Giggs (162), Wayne Rooney (93), David Beckham (80), Paul Scholes (55) and Eric Cantona (51).

Even at the win, Ruben Amorim's men ocuppy the 13th position in the league table having accrued 37 points from 29 outings so far.