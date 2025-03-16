Manchester United uncertain about extent of Heaven's injury

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is hoping for positive news on Ayden Heaven following his injury against Leicester City.

The teenager was stretchered off during Sunday’s 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium after a clash with Patson Daka.

The Red Devils' boss stated that he doesn't yet know the full extent of the injury but mentioned that Ayden will need to be assessed in the coming days.

“Well, we have to evaluate during the week,” told the media. 

“He's a young kid, he doesn't know how to explain what he's feeling, so it's hard for us to know something.

“He's a bit a little bit more calm now, but we have to assess during the week. But he's doing a great job and it's a shame if he has something for quite a long time. We wish him all the best.”

