Glenn Hoddle believes Dejan Kulusevski has been Tottenham's best player by some distance this season.

Kulusevski has featured in every match so far across all competitions under manager Ange Postecoglou, who has clearly put a lot of faith in the Swedish international this season.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Hoddle praised the winger and revealed how he thinks the likes of James Maddison are now struggling to get in the side because of his fantastic form and unmatched work rate.

"Kulusevski had a chance when Maddison was injured to play in that number 10 role. And he's done such a positive amount of work in there with the ball and without the ball. He really has.

"He's come alive. If you said to me, who's the best player at Tottenham this year so far? Kulusevski by a mile. He really has been good in that position.

"He loves playing in that position. I think he had a couple of games or a little bit of a spell at Juventus there. But, you know, he does great on the wing.”

Hoddle stated that Maddison does not quite work in the side when Kulusevski is performing a similar role and thinks that even though the England star is a top talent he should play second fiddle to him.

"But since he's been in there, and I think there's certain games he's played the pair of them in there, but since he's put (Pape Matar) Sarr in there, a bit of energy, particularly in the second half.

"That's the midfield that he wants the balance for. I think James is a wonderful player. And before his injury, I think he was doing excellent for Spurs.

"The other thing, the other scenario that comes to mind for me is a creative number 10. You don't want both full-backs going in there. Where's your space?

"You know, if Maddison’s playing or whoever's playing number 10, it's very difficult. The space, actually, funny enough, is out in the right and the left-back position, where the full-backs would be.

"Having both in there, sometimes I would say, if I was playing, wow, this is tough in here. There's so many bodies in here.”

Kulusevski created the most big chances, the most chances from open play and won possession the most times in the entire Nations League and continues to impress fans and pundits alike as Spurs chase silverware in Europe once again.

