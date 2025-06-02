Man City to chase Wolves defender Ait Nouri as "all parties now expect move to happen"

Manchester City are preparing a bid for Wolves defender Rayan Ait Nouri now that the summer transfer window is open.

This comes from transfer guru David Ornstein, who reports that a deal is very likely between the two clubs and that the young defender is the main target for manager Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Manchester City pursuing deal to sign Rayan Ait Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Agreements still need to be reached with #WWFC & Algeria international - but all parties now expect move to happen. 23yo #MCFC’s main target for left-back.”

Midfielder Nico O’Reilly impressed in the position over the final months of the campaign but it is clear that Guardiola wants to help his team by bringing in the Algerian international who has years of experience in that position and could possibly help the side push for the league title once more.

Ait Nouri has made 157 appearances for Wolves since joining the Midlands club, bagging five goals and seven assists this season for his side who narrowly avoided relegation thanks to a boost in form in the final few months of the season. Now that the transfer window is open a deal is likely to be pushed through as soon as possible and if a move is expected to happen the transfer could be a quick switch for the 23 year old.