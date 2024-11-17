Heskey adjusting to senior status at Man City

Manchester City striker Jaden Heskey says he's still adjusting to his senior promotion.

Heskey is now training with the senior squad and available for Premier League action.

"Jaden is the son of Emile Heskey and told the Manchester Evening News: "I've got used to it. It's nice to get the connection there, the words people say about my dad. I want to make my own name for myself. My brother is doing it too, hopefully we can keep it going.

"It adds a bit more, what my dad did was incredible with England and the clubs he was at. There is some pressure, people will compare him to us. The main thing is to not try and listen to it. It's not under our control, try not to let it affect us too much.

"Being in New York (in preseason), even the other places, getting off the bus and everyone was screaming. It was mainly for Haaland obviously. It was just crazy to feel like a first team player for that trip. I took a lot of stuff from it - how professional they are. How good they are in training, technically. How concentrated you have to be, how hard you have to work in training.

"My debut was amazing, surreal. There was a lot of players I look up to - for us and then for Barcelona there was Lewandowski playing and Thiago Alcantara was a coach for them. It was a crazy experience.

"The manager didn't say much before I came on. He just called me, I was sat on the bench and didn't expect it. He told me to get ready and I was running up and down with my heart pounding. He called me over, told me to go on as striker and hold the play up. As I came on (for Jack Grealish), Jack said go and get yourself a goal. Obviously it didn't happen in the end but it was nice thing he said."