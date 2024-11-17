Portugal release Neto, Fernandes back to Prem clubs

Portugal have released four players back to their clubs after their win against Nations League opponents Poland.

Pedro Neto returns to Chelsea, Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and the suspended Bruno Fernandes goes back to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo also returns to Saudi Arabia and Al Nassr.

It was agreed before the ties this week that the quartet would only be part of the first game.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has called up olves and Sporting CP forwards, Fabio Silva and Geovany Quenda, in their place.