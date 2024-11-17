Tribal Football
Portugal release Neto, Fernandes back to Prem clubs

Paul Vegas
Portugal have released four players back to their clubs after their win against Nations League opponents Poland.

Pedro Neto returns to Chelsea, Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and the suspended Bruno Fernandes goes back to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo also returns to Saudi Arabia and Al Nassr.

It was agreed before the ties this week that the quartet would only be part of the first game.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has called up olves and Sporting CP forwards, Fabio Silva and Geovany Quenda, in their place.

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaManchester CityManchester UnitedAl Nassr
