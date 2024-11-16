Heskey happy seeing sons Jaden, Reigan come through at Man City

Former England striker Emile Heskey is proud seeing sons Jaden and Reigan make their way with Manchester City.

Both players are tipped to make an impact in the pro game as they come through City's academy.

Heskey told talkSPORT: "(Reigan) probably a little bit more trickier than me. Probably not as quick as me, but he'll argue. Jaden's a forward but plays in midfield as well. He's been playing number eight at this moment in time, and he's doing well as well. Real box-to-box engine. He has a little trick in him as well, but he's more of a team player.

"They're both doing fantastic, both different players. I've been lucky in a sense that they're arguably one of the best, if not the best academy to be at for development. So you just leave them and let them enjoy that journey. Wonderful.

"And then obviously getting into under-21s football and then first-team football, it's a little bit different and they'll probably need a bit of guidance then."