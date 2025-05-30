Henry reveals he offended Xavi when he joined Barcelona: You’ve never won anything here...

Arsenal legend and former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has revealed he had a spat with Xavi when he first arrived at the La Liga side.

Henry made the switch to Catalonia in 2007 in search of an elusive Champions League title which Arsenal could not offer him. However, despite being one of the biggest footballers on Earth at the time he was quickly brought down to Earth by Xavi who oveheard him taking a dig at the club. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, he revealed the awkward situation.

"When I joined Barcelona, I was upset as I was the new one on the block - people are having a go at you more than the guy that won before, which I understand but it does wind you up.

"I always remember, I was with Samuel Eto’o, we’re going up the stairs at the Camp Nou, and I’m looking at the Més que un club. I’m talking to Samuel Eto’o, and I said 'Mes que un club? Come on man'.

"Xavi was behind me, and I didn’t see he was behind me. He goes ‘Oi – what did you say?’ He said, ‘Don’t talk about my club like this, you’ve never won anything here. Shut up, work, and when you win something one day, you can talk about it.’

"I looked at him at that moment, he was well within his rights for me to understand what it was – because I didn’t know what it was. Now I know what it is, because I lost there, I won there, I understood what the club meant and what it means.”

"This is why the club is what the club is, because Xavi passed it onto me at that moment. I didn’t say anything back, and it’s not like me to not have the last word, but I looked at him and said sorry.”

The legendary French striker played 30 times in La Liga but scored just 12, with 19 in all competitions. He won the treble of the title, Copa del Rey and Champions League under manager Pep Guardiola. Henry left Barca in 2010 having learnt the meaning of Més que un club which translates to “More than a club” which Barcelona certainly are.