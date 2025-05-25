Tribal Football
Barcelona plan Espanyol raid for keeper Garcia
Barcelona are planning a raid on local rivals Espanyol.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca are ready to pay the buyout clause in the contract of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The Spain U21 international is expected to leave Espanyol this summer and is a target for Arsenal.

However, Barca want to keep the youngster in Catalunya and can sign him for a set €25m price.

Garcia would arrive at Barca amid doubts over Marc-Andre ter Stegen's fitness and the future of fellow veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

