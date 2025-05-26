Barcelona beat Man Utd & Arsenal to Joan Garcia deal

Barcelona are reportedly set to beat Man United and Arsenal in the race to sign goalkeeper Joan Garcia after agreeing a €25 million deal with Espanyol.

The 24-year-old is one of the most coveted goalkeepers in Europe at the moment after an impressive season with his boyhood club.

Garcia is La Liga’s leading shot-stopper this season having made 146 saves and has reportedly agreed terms with local rivals Barcelona, according to Cadena SER.

Hansi Flick’s side have a considerable obstacle in their way, however, with the league’s salary cap meaning they may be forced to loan him out.

Nothing has been signed just yet with Man United and Arsenal, among other Premier League clubs, hopeful of swooping in.