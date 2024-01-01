Henry hints Chelsea target David ready for physical Premier League

France U21 coach Thierry Henry has no doubts about the strengths of Lille striker Jonathan David.

Chelsea opened talks with the Canadian's agents over the weekend as they seek to add a new centre-forward to manager Enzo Maresca's squad this summer.

Henry knows David well and recently told CBS: "When you have a player like Jonathan David, who runs the way he does, in behind. His directness.

"Don't ask him to come to play or assist because he has none this season.

"If he sees the centre-back dropping, then he will go in behind. But as soon as he sees there is a gap, he will run and he is also pretty strong too and he loves contact."