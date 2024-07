Chelsea enter talks with Lille striker David

Chelsea have entered talks with Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international has been made available by Lille this summer after he was clear on his plans to depart before next season's kickoff.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with David in recent weeks.

And the Athletic says Chelsea have now made contact and opened talks with David's camp.

The Blues are eager to add a striker signing to Enzo Maresca's squad for the new campaign.